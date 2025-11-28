Orban Goes to Moscow and Hears About It From EU Leaders

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed the war on Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, a meeting that again put Orban at odds with his European Union and NATO partners. Orban, widely considered Putin's closest ally within the EU, has repeatedly clashed with Western leaders over his refusal to fully support sanctions and embargoes against Russia, instead emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and energy cooperation. On Friday, Putin acknowledged Orban's "balanced position" on the war, the BBC reports. The remarks were aired on Russian state TV.