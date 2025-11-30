Cops: Homeowner Pulls Gun on Young Carolers

A Maryland man is facing charges over his allegedly jaw-dropping reaction to young Christmas carolers: Police say he brandished a gun at three 12-year-old girls who were singing outside his home, reports People . Authorities in Anne Arundel County say Paul Susie, 58, was arrested in Annapolis after the girls knocked on his door twice and announced they were caroling, according to a press release .

Police say Susie appeared at a bay window and pointed a firearm at the girls, who quickly fled. The mother of one of the girls then called police. Officers who responded say Susie and his wife were watching television when the girls knocked, and they described him as intoxicated and "belligerent" during the arrest, according to court documents cited by WUSA and WJZ. He reportedly admitted to pulling the gun on the children.

Susie is charged with first- and second-degree assault. "It's an assault because pointing a handgun at an individual is a threat of violence against that individual, a threat to their safety," says county police spokesperson Marc Limansky. Susie was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court in December.