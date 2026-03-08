Blast Damages US Embassy in Oslo

An overnight blast rattled the US Embassy in Oslo on Sunday, leaving damage but no reported injuries, according to Norwegian police. The explosion outside the entrance happened about 1am, reports the BBC . Images from the scene showed broken glass, cracked doors, and dark scorch-like marks near the consular section. "There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street," a witness who drove past the embassy near the time of the explosion tells Reuters .

Authorities said they do not yet know what caused the blast, beyond some type of incendiary device, or who might be responsible, per the AP. "This is an unacceptable incident that is being treated with the utmost seriousness," said Astri Aas-Hansen, Norway's minister of justice and public security. Embassy officials have not commented, and nor has the State Department.