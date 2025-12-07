Freddy's Fans Brave Negative Reviews

Five Nights at Freddy's has powered up the box office once again. The sequel opened in 3,412 theaters in the US and Canada this weekend and far surpassed expectations with $63 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Seemingly immune to widely negative reviews, the film notched the biggest opening ever for the weekend after Thanksgiving, which usually is a more muted buffet of leftovers, the AP reports. It's also the biggest opening of the year for a PG-13 movie and the second-biggest horror opening, behind The Conjuring: Last Rites. The movies and the game are about a family restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, whose anthropomorphic robots turn murderous at night.

With a reported production price tag of only $36 million, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is on its way to being another smash. It's another reminder of the potential massive upside of theatrical releases as many in the industry and out wonder what Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. will mean for moviegoing. The sequel, written by the game's creator Scott Cawthon, saw the return of cast members like Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Elizabeth Lail as well as director Emma Tammi. Reviews were dismal, even worse than the first. Mark Kennedy, in his zero-star review for the AP, called it an "incoherent mess." The audience had a more positive take. According to PostTrak polling data, 70% of ticket buyers said they would definitely recommend Five Nights at Freddy's 2 to their friends.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Five Nights at Freddy's 2, $63 million. Zootopia 2, $43 million. Wicked: For Good, $16.7 million. Jujutsu Kasen: Execution, $10.2 million. Now You See Me: Now You Don't, $3.5 million. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, $3.3 million. Eternity, $2.7 million, Hamnet, $2.3 million. Dhurandhar, $1.9 million. Predator: Badlands, $1.9 million.