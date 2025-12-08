Archdiocese to Pay $230M to Clergy Abuse Victims

The New Orleans Archdiocese will pay at least $230 million to hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement approved Monday by a federal judge that follows years of negotiations. Richard Trahant, an attorney for victims in the case, and a spokesperson for the archdiocese confirmed approval of the settlement to the AP by US Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill. Archbishop Gregory Aymond listened to survivors' court testimony last week. "I also apologize for the church, that I'm embarrassed by what has happened in the church," he told reporters afterward. The developments:

Bankruptcy: The archdiocese had filed for bankruptcy rather than handle each of the more than 500 abuse claims separately. Survivors noted that doing so enabled church leaders to avoid tougher questions they would have to face in court.