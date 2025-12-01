Melania Trump Unveils White House Holiday Decor

A week after welcoming the official White House Christmas tree , Melania Trump on Monday unveiled the White House holiday decorations with a theme of "Home Is Where the Heart Is." Her decor also nods to next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and founding of the nation, reports the AP . The official White House Christmas tree will also honor Gold Star families, those that lost a member during active-duty military service. The tree will be in the Blue Room of the main executive residence, instead of its traditional spot in the East Wing—the latter is no longer possible because the wing was demolished to make way for a ballroom.

Public tours of the White House were suspended a few months ago because of the ballroom construction, but they are set to resume Tuesday with an updated route limited to the State Floor. The State Floor includes the East Room; the Green, Blue, and Red Rooms; the State Dining Room; the Cross Hall; and the Grand Foyer. The East Room is decorated in red, white, and blue and national symbols, including golden eagle tree toppers, to highlight the coming America250 national celebration. Trees are also adorned with stars, roses, and oak leaves. The first lady selected every detail of the decor, the White House said.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected for holiday tours, receptions, and parties this month. A small army of volunteer decorators and others helped deck the halls of the Executive Mansion using 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, over 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread.