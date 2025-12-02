Best, Worst Cities in America for Singles

Valentine's Day is still a few months away, but if you've currently got love and relocation on your mind, WalletHub has an assessment of the best American cities for singles. The site looked at more than 180 of the nation's biggest metropolitan areas, using nearly three dozen metrics in three main categories: economics, which takes into account everything from median household income and the unemployment rate to the cost of a restaurant meal, movie tickets, salons, and the like; fun and recreation (think weather, safety, and the number of attractions, eateries, and parks per capita); and dating opportunities, including via online apps. Atlanta tops the list for romance seekers, while the Texas city of Brownsville could use some lessons in love. The top and bottom 10 cities: