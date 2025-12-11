Measles Cases Surge in South Carolina as Outbreak Spreads

A measles outbreak in South Carolina is growing rapidly, with health officials warning that the spread is likely to continue for weeks. As of Wednesday, 111 cases have been logged in the state's northwest region, including Greenville and Spartanburg, according to Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist for the South Carolina Department of Public Health, reports NBC News . Of those 111 individuals, 105 were unvaccinated and three others were only partly vaccinated, she tells the Washington Post . Bell described the recent surge—27 new cases since Friday—as a "significant increase," partly fueled by holiday gatherings and low vaccination rates, per NBC.

The outbreak of measles, which had been declared eradicated in the US in 2000, has led to the quarantine of more than 250 people, mostly tied to schools and a church in Spartanburg County, per Bell. Some unvaccinated students are now facing their second round of 21-day quarantines since the school year began. Vaccination rates in the region remain below the threshold needed to prevent outbreaks: Spartanburg County's rate is 90%, and Greenville's is 90.5%—both short of the 95% recommended by health experts. Most cases are occurring among unvaccinated children and teens.

Mobile clinics have been sent out to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shots, but turnout has been low, and no additional clinics are currently planned. Measles is highly contagious, with the virus able to linger in the air for hours. Health officials say the MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, is 97% effective at preventing measles. Nationwide, the CDC reports 1,912 measles cases so far this year, with major outbreaks also ongoing in Arizona and Utah. There were more than 80 new cases reported this week alone, reports CNN, citing CDC data.