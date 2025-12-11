Homeland Security Buys Its Own 737 Jets for Deportations

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly signed a contract worth almost $140 million to scoop up six Boeing 737 jets, marking a shift from reliance on chartered planes to establishing its own fleet for deportation operations. A Washington Post exclusive reports that the contract is funded by a large congressional appropriation authorized earlier this year, which provided $170 billion spread across four years for President Trump's border and immigration agenda. The Trump administration has set a goal of deporting 1 million people by the end of the president's first year in office, with current removals reported at over 579,000, though official numbers haven't been published.

DHS says the planes will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate more efficiently, promising a savings of $279 million in taxpayer funds, though no specifics were provided. The contract was awarded to Daedalus Aviation, a company established in early 2024, and raises questions about the long-term cost-effectiveness and flexibility of owning aircraft compared with using charter services.

Critics point out that previous administrations had considered but rejected similar plans due to cost and logistical concerns. In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that DHS chief Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski ordered ICE to purchase 10 737 jets from Spirit Airlines for deportation purposes, though that deal has since been put on pause. The more recent move comes as ICE increasingly targets undocumented immigrants without criminal records. The agency currently holds close to 66,000 people in detention.