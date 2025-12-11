Indiana Senate Defies Trump, Rejecting New US House Map

Indiana's Senate on Thursday voted down a plan to redraw the state's congressional districts, ensuring current boundaries remain in place for the 2026 midterm elections in defiance of President Trump. The vote was 31-19, capping months of lobbying by Trump and his aides to win new congressional lines that could turn more US House seats to Republicans, WISH reports. The GOP now holds seven of Indiana's nine House seats, and the proposed map was designed to help Republican challengers defeat Reps. Andre Carson and Frank Mrvan. Indiana's became the first Republican-led legislature to rebuff Trump's push.

The lobbying provided Sen. Vaneta Becker her first call with a president in her 44 years in the legislature. She expressed her opposition, per the Washington Post, and then said in a later message: "I'm not going to change my position. You're wasting your time on me." A group of her fellow Republicans aligned with Democrats to say no, despite the fact that Trump carried their state by 19 percentage points last year. Vice President JD Vance made two trips to Indiana, and GOP lawmakers were summoned to the White House. Trump called for voting out lawmakers who opposed his plan and attacked GOP leaders as "pathetic." Republicans also stood up to threats from the public.

The GOP-favoring redistricting effort has hit opposition elsewhere, but mostly from Democrats. Indiana is the first place Republicans have said no to Trump. Some said it's because Indiana doesn't like Washington interference in its affairs, even from allies. The Senate vote could increase pressure on other GOP-dominated states, such as Kansas, to pass new maps, per the Hill.