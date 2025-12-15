Cops: Thieves Turned Stealing From Home Depot Into Science

Authorities in New York have busted up what they say was a large theft ring that turned stealing from Home Depot into methodical work. All told, the crew based out of Queens allegedly stole $2.2 million worth of merchandise from nearly 130 stores in nine states, reports NBC News . The thefts themselves weren't exactly the stuff of Ocean's 11: Authorities say the thieves would often put items—air conditioners, for example—on a cart or inside a wheeled trash bin and simply roll them out the exit, per People .

But there was a system behind it: Members would scour online inventory for particular stores, then meet around 5:30am most days to plan their strikes, say prosecutors who called the scheme "Operation Checkout." The thieves would enter the stores separately but communicate through earbuds while pretending to browse, a release from the Queens district attorney explains. When it was time to exit, one member might distract an employee. Or the thieves might put a large piece of plywood or sheetrock on their cart to hide themselves as they left.

Police say the merchandise was funneled to black-market buyers, including a Brooklyn storefront and sellers on Facebook Marketplace. So far, law enforcement has recovered about $1.5 million worth of goods, a figure they expect to rise. Thirteen people have been arrested so far, including alleged ringleader Armando Diaz, 52, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.