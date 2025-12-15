Meeting His Wife Changed Ending of Famed Reiner Movie

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner is bringing back the story of how their meeting changed the ending of When Harry Met Sally. Rob Reiner had told the story a number of times over the years (some obvious spoiler alerts follow):

Back in 1989, the director recounted to the New York Times that he was watching a scene in which the characters played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan were arguing. Then he spotted Michele, who was working as a photographer on the set. "I look over and I see this girl, and 'Whoo!' I was attracted immediately," he said.

They met, fell in love, and were married within the year, a chain of events that got Reiner to rethink the movie's original not-so-happy ending.