Among 2 Killed at Brown, a Young Republican Leader

As authorities continue to hunt for their killer, the two people fatally shot Saturday at Brown University have been identified. Authorities named them Monday as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a first-year international student from Uzbekistan, and Ella Cook, a second-year undergraduate from Alabama. Cook, remembered by her Birmingham church as a "grounded, faithful, bright light," served as vice president of Brown's College Republicans chapter. Umurzokov was described by his sister as kind and ambitious, with plans to become a neurosurgeon, per the Guardian . An aunt tells NBC News that "a very serious eight-hours-long brain surgery" at the age of 10 inspired that goal.

The attack unfolded Saturday afternoon inside a classroom in Brown's engineering building during final exams. A gunman fired more than 40 rounds from a 9mm handgun, according to a law enforcement official cited by the AP. Nine others were wounded. Brown president Christina Paxson said one student had been discharged from the hospital, while seven remained in critical but stable condition and one in critical condition as of Sunday. Among the injured is Kendall Turner, a recent graduate of Durham Academy in North Carolina, the school said, per the Guardian.

Police initially detained a 24-year-old man at a Hampton Inn about 17 miles from campus and seized two handguns and two loaded 30-round magazines. But Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha said Sunday that the man was released after evidence shifted. "We have a murderer out there," Neronha said, adding that investigators were reassessing the direction of the case. "Until such time as we have an individual in custody who we're confident is responsible ... we're going to continue to leave all doors open," added Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, per NBC. A lone shooter is suspected in what is now one of at least 392 mass shootings recorded in the US this year.