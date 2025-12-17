Pentagon Weighs Major Shake-Up of US Commands

The Pentagon is weighing one of its biggest command shake-ups in decades, a move that would trim top brass and rewire how US forces are run around the world, the Washington Post reports, citing "people familiar with the matter." According to the Post's sources, a draft proposal prepared for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who sought a consolidation of commands, would fold three of the military's most prominent regional headquarters—US Central Command, European Command, and Africa Command—into a new umbrella organization called US International Command.

The plan would also merge US Northern Command and Southern Command into "US Americas Command," or Americom, overseeing missions across the Western Hemisphere, the Post reports. The changes would cut the number of combatant commands from 11 to eight and reduce how many four-star commanders report directly to Hegseth. Indo-Pacific, Cyber, Special Operations, Space, Strategic, and Transportation Command would remain separate. The proposal, developed by the Pentagon's Joint Staff under Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, tracks with the Trump administration's stated goal of shifting resources away from Europe and the Middle East and focusing more on the Americas.

Hegseth's office declined to discuss what it called "rumored internal discussions" but insisted there is no internal rift over the effort. The Post's sources say members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees are "perturbed" by the Pentagon's failure to share details of the plan with Congress. Lawmakers have ordered the Pentagon to submit a detailed cost and impact assessment, including effects on alliances, and are blocking funding for the reorganization until 60 days after they receive it.