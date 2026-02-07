Netanyahu, Trump to Meet About Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington next week, with Iran will be front and center. On Wednesday, his office said, he'll meet with President Trump to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, Reuters reports. Those talks are unfolding indirectly: US and Iranian officials met Friday in Muscat, Oman, and signaled more meetings are likely. A regional diplomat said that Iran pressed its demand to maintain its uranium enrichment program and that its missile arsenal was not on the table.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said they will not negotiate over missiles and want formal acknowledgment of their right to enrich uranium. The Israeli statement Saturday differed, and also insisted on cutting Iran's support of allied groups in the region. "The prime minister believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles and ending support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said, per the AP. Trump had pronounced the talks, where the US was represented by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as "very good" and said more will be held early next week.