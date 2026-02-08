Wyoming Is the Least Romantic State

With Valentine's Day on its way, the site innerbody sought to measure the romantic vibes in each state. Its strategy was to look at online searches for everything from anniversary ideas and love letters (the term with the most searches) to marriage proposals and romantic movies. And by this metric, Alabama ends up in the No. 1 spot (with the South in general dominating the top 10) and Wyoming dead last. The top and bottom 10:
Most romantic
- Alabama, with an overall score of 2,112
- South Carolina, 2,109
- Oklahoma, 2,108
- Mississippi, 2,103
- Louisiana, 2,085
- Kentucky, 2,060
- Arkansas, 2,019
- Tennessee, 2,001
- Maryland, 1,985
- New York, 1,964
Least romantic
- Nebraska, 1,654
- New Hampshire, 1,579
- Oregon, 1,566
- North Dakota, 1,550
- Maine, 1,474
- Vermont, 1,461
- South Dakota, 1,455
- Alaska, 1,321
- Montana, 1,216
- Wyoming, 1,127
See the full rankings
, along with the most popular romantic term searched in each state. Or check out other lists
.