US  | 
romance

Wyoming Is the Least Romantic State

At least as measured by online searches, via innerbody
Posted Feb 8, 2026 9:30 AM CST
Wyoming Is the Least Romantic State
The most popular searched term: 'Love letter.'   (Getty/StockFrame)

With Valentine's Day on its way, the site innerbody sought to measure the romantic vibes in each state. Its strategy was to look at online searches for everything from anniversary ideas and love letters (the term with the most searches) to marriage proposals and romantic movies. And by this metric, Alabama ends up in the No. 1 spot (with the South in general dominating the top 10) and Wyoming dead last. The top and bottom 10:

Most romantic

  1. Alabama, with an overall score of 2,112
  2. South Carolina, 2,109
  3. Oklahoma, 2,108
  4. Mississippi, 2,103
  5. Louisiana, 2,085
  6. Kentucky, 2,060
  7. Arkansas, 2,019
  8. Tennessee, 2,001
  9. Maryland, 1,985
  10. New York, 1,964

Least romantic

  1. Nebraska, 1,654
  2. New Hampshire, 1,579
  3. Oregon, 1,566
  4. North Dakota, 1,550
  5. Maine, 1,474
  6. Vermont, 1,461
  7. South Dakota, 1,455
  8. Alaska, 1,321
  9. Montana, 1,216
  10. Wyoming, 1,127
See the full rankings, along with the most popular romantic term searched in each state. Or check out other lists.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X