Wyoming Is the Least Romantic State

With Valentine's Day on its way, the site innerbody sought to measure the romantic vibes in each state. Its strategy was to look at online searches for everything from anniversary ideas and love letters (the term with the most searches) to marriage proposals and romantic movies. And by this metric, Alabama ends up in the No. 1 spot (with the South in general dominating the top 10) and Wyoming dead last. The top and bottom 10:



Most romantic

Alabama, with an overall score of 2,112 South Carolina, 2,109 Oklahoma, 2,108 Mississippi, 2,103 Louisiana, 2,085 Kentucky, 2,060 Arkansas, 2,019 Tennessee, 2,001 Maryland, 1,985 New York, 1,964