NFL Rookie's Eventful Weekend: Police Chase, Crash, Arrest

Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. is facing multiple felony charges in Florida after what police describe as a domestic incident involving WNBA star Rickea Jackson. Authorities in Doral, a city near Miami, say officers tried to stop Pearce on Saturday, triggering a police chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle, per NBC News . Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said Pearce was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking tied to the domestic violence incident. He also faces counts of aggravated battery on an officer, fleeing or eluding police, and resisting an officer without violence.

Video verified by police and shared on social media shows several officers tackling Pearce to the ground before handcuffing him. At a virtual court appearance Sunday, a judge said the "deadly weapon" in the case was a vehicle and issued a stay-away order protecting the victim, identified in court only as "Ms. Jackson." Pearce is barred from contacting her or coming within 500 feet of her home. Initially held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, he posted $20,500 bond on Sunday afternoon, reports ESPN.

The 22-year-old was a first-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2025 after playing football at the University of Tennessee, where 24-year-old Jackson, a 2024 No. 4 overall WNBA draft pick, also played basketball. She's now a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. The nature of their relationship has not been publicly clarified. The Falcons said they are aware of the incident and are collecting information, declining further comment. Pearce's attorney, Jacob Nunez, said his client "maintains his innocence" and warned that allegations do not represent "the full, complete story."