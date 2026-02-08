Send Help Repeats, While Melania Plunges

Hollywood largely ceded attention to the Super Bowl over a slow box office weekend, with the survival thriller Send Help repeating as No. 1 in ticket sales and the Melania Trump documentary Melania falling sharply in its second weekend. On one of the lowest-attendance moviegoing periods of the year, studios put their focus on advertising movies for the massive television audience, the AP reports. Among the trailers scheduled to hit the NFL broadcast Sunday were the Walt Disney Co.'s Mandalorian and Grogu, Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, and Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

In North American theaters, the Disney-20th Century Studios release Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, lead all films with $10 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With $53.7 million globally thus far, the R-rated survival thriller has proved a solid midbudget success. Melania, from Amazon MGM, added 300 theaters in its second weekend but dropped to $2.4 million in ticket sales, down 67% from its debut. The rapid downturn means the Brett Ratner-directed documentary is likely heading toward flop territory given its high price tag. Amazon MGM paid $40 million for film rights, plus some $35 million to market it. The North American total for Melania stands at $13.4 million. Amazon MGM has not released international figures, though they're expected to be paltry.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Send Help, $10 million. Solo Mio, $7.2 million. Iron Lung, $6 million. Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience, $5.6 million. Dracula, $4.5 million. Zootopia 2, $4 million. Avatar: Fire and Ash, $3.5 million. The Strangers: Chapter 3, $3.5 million. Shelter, $2.4 million. Melania, $2.4 million.