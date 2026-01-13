UPDATE
Jan 13, 2026 10:29 AM CST
Dilbert creator Scott Adams has died at age 68, reports Variety. Adams had been battling metastatic prostate cancer. News of the cartoonist's death was shared by his ex-wife Shelley Miles at the Scott Adams School, formerly known as Coffee With Scott Adams. In a final message, Adams wrote, "If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this Jan. 1, 2026." He goes on to "accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him." The full statement is here.
Jan 13, 2026 8:46 AM CST
Scott Adams is spending what his family believes could be his final days at home under hospice care, according to his first ex-wife. Shelly Miles told TMZ the 68-year-old Dilbert creator has been receiving end-of-life care for about a week as his condition worsens. She said she, her sister, and Adams' stepdaughter are with him 24/7, with nurses coming and going, and that he has started to experience confusion.
Adams has prostate cancer that spread to his bones, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down last year. On his podcast Real Coffee With Scott Adams, he has described himself as growing "weaker and weaker" and suggested he has been "counting his days" since at least last May, when he told listeners he doubted he'd live past the summer, per TMZ. "It's all bad news," Adams said earlier this month, per NBC News. "The odds of me recovering are essentially zero."
Miles said he recently pushed himself to record what he acknowledged might be his last podcast episode. Once a workplace-comic staple that appeared in some 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries, Dilbert largely disappeared from papers in 2023 after Adams said on his podcast that white people should "get the f--- away" from Black people. He later argued that his strip was dropped as part of a broader shake-up of comics that was tied to his criticism of "wokeness," telling Fox News he didn't know why some strips were kept and others cut.