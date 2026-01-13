UPDATE

Jan 13, 2026 10:29 AM CST

Dilbert creator Scott Adams has died at age 68, reports Variety. Adams had been battling metastatic prostate cancer. News of the cartoonist's death was shared by his ex-wife Shelley Miles at the Scott Adams School, formerly known as Coffee With Scott Adams. In a final message, Adams wrote, "If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this Jan. 1, 2026." He goes on to "accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him." The full statement is here.

Jan 13, 2026 8:46 AM CST

Scott Adams is spending what his family believes could be his final days at home under hospice care, according to his first ex-wife. Shelly Miles told TMZ the 68-year-old Dilbert creator has been receiving end-of-life care for about a week as his condition worsens. She said she, her sister, and Adams' stepdaughter are with him 24/7, with nurses coming and going, and that he has started to experience confusion.