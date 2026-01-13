House Panel Says Clintons Have Chosen Contempt

Bill and Hillary Clinton will defy the House Oversight Committee's deadlines to sit for closed-door depositions in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, effectively telling the Republican chairman to go ahead and hold them in contempt of Congress . Rep. James Comer has been making that threat for months following subpoenas that demanded testimony from the Clintons. After delays, the panel demanded the former president appear by Tuesday and the former secretary of state by Wednesday. In a joint legal letter shared Tuesday, per the New York Times , the Clintons call the subpoenas "invalid and legally unenforceable," say they've already supplied sworn statements like other excused witnesses, and declare they are now prepared to fight "no matter the consequences."

The clash is the sharpest turn yet in Comer's Epstein probe, which critics say has shifted attention away from President Trump's past ties to Epstein and the Trump administration's handling of the case toward high-profile Democrats who once crossed paths with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In their letter, the Clintons accuse Comer of running a partisan process "designed to result in our imprisonment," predict he will try to embarrass them with old photos, and argue that any neutral observer will see he is punishing political foes and shielding allies.

Their lawyers argue the subpoenas lack a legitimate legislative purpose, overstep Congress' investigative powers, and amount to "an effort to publicly harass and embarrass" the couple. They cite Supreme Court rulings requiring a clear link between what Congress says it's investigating and the witnesses it compels. Comer, who planned to stage a deposition with an empty chair for Bill Clinton on Tuesday, now says contempt proceedings will begin next week, per Axios, which reports the panel's Democratic members failed to turn up Tuesday as well. If the contempt resolution passes the full House, it will then be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.