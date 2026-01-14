AI Data Centers Strain Nation's Largest Power Grid

The nation's largest power grid is straining under AI's growth spurt, and 67 million people are effectively along for the ride. PJM, the nonprofit that coordinates electricity for a 13-state swath from New Jersey to Kentucky, is seeing demand spike as AI-heavy data centers cluster in northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley." The grid operator projects electricity use will climb nearly 5% a year over the next decade—rapid growth for a system that had been largely flat. And older coal, gas, and nuclear plants are retiring faster than replacements can be built, the Wall Street Journal reports, raising the prospect of rolling blackouts during heat waves or cold snaps.

Mark Christie, a former chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said a few years ago that the threat of blackouts was distant. "Now I'm saying that the reliability risk is across the street," he said. The squeeze is already reaching wallets and politics. Customers are complaining about higher rates, with New Jersey residents seeing a recent bump and the state's governor-elect promising emergency action on prices. Governors in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland have threatened to exit PJM over costs and governance, though leaving would be complicated and require federal approval. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has asked regulators to cap price increases, arguing that the grid's users and elected officials lack meaningful input.

Manu Asthana, who left as PJM's chief executive at the end of 2025, had pushed back, saying political hurdles to permitting and siting new plants have made matters worse. At the core of the fight: data centers run by companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which operate 24/7 and use vast amounts of power. Dominion Energy in Virginia has received data center requests totaling more than 40 gigawatts—about twice its current capacity in the state—and expects peak demand to double by 2039. Estimates put data centers' consumption in 2024 at more than 4% of that of the entire country, per Pew Research. That's an amount roughly equivalent to the annual electricity demand of Pakistan.

PJM floated a plan to cut power to data centers first during grid emergencies unless they build their own generation or participate in demand-response programs, per the Journal. Tech firms called the proposal discriminatory and pushed for any onsite generation or shutdowns to be voluntary. Negotiations collapsed in November, and PJM's board is now trying again. The grid's independent market monitor has urged federal regulators to step in and, if necessary, block new data centers from connecting until there's enough power and transmission—warning that without changes, PJM will end up "allocating blackouts rather than ensuring reliability."