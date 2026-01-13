Trump Blasts Fed in Speech on Economy

President Trump was in Michigan Tuesday to promote his efforts to boost US manufacturing, as he tries to counter fears about a weakening job market and worries that still-rising prices are hurting Americans' pocketbooks. The day trip included a tour of a Ford factory in Dearborn that makes the best-selling F-150 pickups.

Speaking to the Detroit Economic Club, Trump opened with introductions and a few jokes, then immediately shifted to talking about his elections and voter ID laws, instead of the economy. He told former US Rep. Mike Rogers that he lost his 2024 Senate race to Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin because the election was "rigged," though Trump won in Michigan the same year, the Detroit News reports.