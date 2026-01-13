Florida Deputies Help Rescue Trapped Shark

A shark in trouble off Florida's Gulf Coast ended up getting help from an unlikely source: sheriff's deputies on routine patrol. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit says it was cruising near Manatee Public Beach on Friday when a dorsal fin breaking the surface looked just unusual enough to warrant a second pass, WFLA reports. "It was kind of odd, you don't see it that often," says Deputy Alan Judy When deputies circled back, they found a sandbar shark, estimated at 6 to 8 feet long, snagged on a crab trap buoy and wrapped in fishing line.

"The shark was actually tied to the buoy via a hook, a fish line," says Deputy Eddie Hernandez. The line had looped around both the animal and the trap, leaving it unable to swim free. The deputies discussed how to help the shark, WSVN reports. "It was kind of funny, because at first, my partner said, 'Why don't you cut him free?' And I said, 'No, that thing has got too much teeth.' Too many teeth for me to go stick my hand down there," Judy says.

The unit called in specialists from Mote Marine Laboratory to handle the risky close-up work with the distressed shark. Marine experts removed several hooks and cut away the line before releasing the shark. Hernandez says the shark appeared tired and he believes the intervention may have saved its life. "It felt really good to watch the shark swim away," Judy says.

"Without their response, it's likely the shark would not have survived," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post with video of the rescue. Sgt. Bobby French, who oversees the unit, says looking for wildlife in distress is one of the many responsibilities marine deputies have, but rescues like this one should definitely be left to experts. "When you see an animal in distress, one of the last things you want do is really involve yourself with that animal unless you have the expertise to handle that situation," he says.