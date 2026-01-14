Matthew McConaughey Is Trademarking Himself

Matthew McConaughey is trying something unusual in the fight against AI fakes: He's trademarking himself. Over recent months, the 56-year-old actor has secured eight trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office covering short video and audio clips of his face and voice, including a porch shot, a Christmas tree scene, and his famous "Alright, alright, alright" catchphrase, reports the Wall Street Journal . The goal, his lawyers say, is to give him a federal tool to go after apps and users that clone his likeness or voice with AI without his sign-off. "We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership," McConaughey says in an email, adding that he wants consent and attribution to be standard in an AI-driven world.

His attorneys say they aren't aware of any AI deepfake incident involving McConaughey so far, but they hope that the trademarks can be deployed broadly against unauthorized usage. State publicity laws already block commercial misuse of a person's image, such as to sell a product, but AI-generated content posted to platforms that are monetized with ads sits in more of a gray zone. Trademark claims, the actor's lawyers contend, would let them drag offenders into federal court—though they admit no one knows yet how judges will respond. "We have to at least test this," says lawyer Kevin Yorn.

The strategy appears to be a first for a major actor in the AI era, even as celebrities from Tom Hanks to Taylor Swift grapple with synthetic clips. Some performers have trademarked catchphrases, but not such a broad set of personal visuals and audio. McConaughey and his team say they ultimately want Congress to clarify the rules so moves like his aren't necessary. A federal bill to restrict unauthorized AI replicas was introduced in 2024 but has yet to see a vote. The actor, meanwhile, is also leaning into AI: He's partnering with voice-cloning firm ElevenLabs—where he and Yorn are investors—to release a Spanish version of his "Lyrics of Livin'" newsletter.