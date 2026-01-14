DOJ Rips Judge Over Disqualified US Attorney

The Justice Department says Lindsey Halligan remains US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite a judge's order finding her appointment was invalid . In a filing Tuesday, Halligan and the DOJ pushed back hard against US District Judge David Novak, who'd ordered her to explain why she continues to use the title after another judge disqualified her in November. The response insists the attempt to "cudgel the Executive Branch into conforming its legal position in all criminal prosecutions to the views of a single district judge is a gross abuse of power and an affront to the separation of powers," marking a tone rarely seen in a DOJ response to a federal judge, reports the Washington Post . Politico calls the filing "unusually fiery."

Trump had initially tapped Erik Siebert as interim US attorney in January 2025; he left after refusing to bring cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, which career prosecutors had advised against. When Halligan later filed charges in those matters, US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the cases and held that, once Siebert's 120-day interim term expired, the authority to appoint a US attorney shifted to the district's judges, not the White House. The DOJ has appealed but did not seek to pause that ruling, meaning Halligan's disqualification remains valid, at least temporarily.

Several judges in the district have moved to strip her title from case captions. On Friday, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered Halligan's name removed from a case and remarked that Halligan "should resign from the position at this point." But the DOJ and Halligan, a former personal attorney for President Trump, argue Currie's decision applies only to the Comey and James prosecutions and that judges have no power, on their own, to edit her title out of the government's signature block. The filing, signed by Halligan and Attorney General Pam Bondi, accuses Novak of "rudimentary" legal errors and overlooking "elementary" principles. "In the Government's view, Ms. Halligan is the United States Attorney," it concludes, per Politico.