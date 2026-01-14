Mulling Iran Strikes, US Makes a Precautionary Move

Some Americans are being quietly pulled from a key US air base in Qatar as the White House weighs whether to launch strikes at Iran. The US military has begun evacuating personnel from Al Udeid Air Base as a precaution, a US official and a second person familiar with the move tell the Wall Street Journal . After Trump ordered strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day conflict in June, Iran responded with missile attacks on the Qatar base, which is a central hub for US operations in the region, though minimal damage was reported. Some US personnel have now been told to leave by Wednesday evening, per the AP .

An adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested the base could be a target in an recent X post, coming after Iranian officials warned American centers across the region could be hit in retaliation for US interference. Qatar has framed the departures as a "response to the current regional tensions." Thousands have reportedly been killed in anti-government protests in Iran in recent weeks. On Tuesday, President Trump publicly encouraged Iranians protesting their government, saying "help is on its way," and advised Americans still in Iran to think about leaving. He has been presented with a menu of military options and is described as leaning toward airstrikes, per the Journal. Many Senate Democrats say congressional approval is needed first, notes the Hill.