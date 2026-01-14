Trump: 'Unacceptable' for US Not to Control Greenland

Trump urges NATO backing, warns against Russian or Chinese influence
Posted Jan 14, 2026 7:49 AM CST
President Trump gestures as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump's latest comments on Greenland frame it as a must-have for US security. In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump wrote that the United States "needs Greenland for the purpose of national security" and argued that NATO "should be leading the way for us to get it." He warned that if Washington doesn't secure control of the Arctic territory, "Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!" Trump did not explain what form "control" would take, or how it would be achieved.

Trump linked the issue directly to NATO, claiming the alliance relies heavily on US military strength, "much of which I built during my first term," and said he is now taking it "to a new and even higher level." According to Trump, NATO would become "far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the United States," adding: "Anything less than that is unacceptable."

The Guardian and CNBC note the comments land just hours before Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are to meet with Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the White House. The Hill calls Trump's post the "latest example of [his] intensifying rhetoric on the US acquiring Greenland."

