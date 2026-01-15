The Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine? Not Putin, Trump Says

Blame for the stalled Ukraine peace talks, President Trump says, lies in Kyiv—not Moscow. In an Oval Office interview with Reuters , Trump asserted that Vladimir Putin is "ready to make a deal" to end Russia's nearly four-year invasion, and that it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who is hesitating—a claim that runs counter to the assessment of many European governments and Western intelligence agencies, which argue that the Kremlin has shown little sign of abandoning its objectives in Ukraine. Asked why US-led efforts have yet to resolve Europe's biggest land war since World War II, Trump's one-word answer was: "Zelensky." He declined to explain his reasoning, saying only that the Ukrainian leader is "having a hard time getting there."

A December Reuters report said US intelligence continued to warn that Putin still aims to seize all of Ukraine and reassert control over parts of the former Soviet sphere—an assessment publicly questioned at the time by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. US officials have been pressing a settlement that would see Ukraine relinquish the eastern Donbas region, in line with Moscow's desire to have Kyiv pull its troops from areas that Ukraine still controls, Reuters reports. Zelensky, for his part, has repeatedly ruled out giving up any territory, citing Ukraine's constitution and insisting Kyiv has no legal authority to surrender land.

Negotiations also focus on post-war security guarantees meant to deter any future Russian attack. Some European officials doubt Putin would accept elements of the emerging framework. But Trump has periodically appeared more inclined to take Putin at his word than some US allies, a stance that has irritated Kyiv, European capitals, and members of Congress in both parties. The Kremlin agreed with Trump's assessment on Thursday, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying the Russian side remains open to talks and its position is well known. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Moscow shortly, while Trump said he would meet Zelensky at next week's World Economic Forum in Davos "if he's there."