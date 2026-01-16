Pamela Anderson Hated Being Near Seth Rogen at Globes

Pamela Anderson says this year's Golden Globes turned awkward the moment she spotted Seth Rogen in the crowd. Appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show this week, the 58-year-old Naked Gun actor said she presented an award at the Sunday ceremony, then "went right to bed," in part because Rogen—a producer and star of Hulu's Pam & Tommy —was seated nearby, reports People . The series, made without her involvement, dramatized her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee and the fallout from their stolen sex tape. "How can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life?" she recalled thinking. "I'm a living, breathing human being over here."

Anderson said she and Rogen didn't interact at the Globes, but their proximity felt unsettling. "He was in the pit ... so we were close," she told Cohen, adding that she felt "a little bit weird" and "a little yucky" about it. She said she sometimes feels reduced to material: "I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here.'" Anderson added that she hopes Rogen might someday apologize, "not that that matters," though Cohen suggested such a gesture would likely still "mean something" to her.

The Baywatch alum criticized the broader idea that public figures forfeit control over their most painful experiences. "They say you have no right to privacy," she said, before arguing that "your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn't be fair game for [a] TV series." She added, "That p---ed me off a little bit," especially because Pam & Tommy portrayed "the worst time in my life." In the series, Rogen played the man who stole the Anderson-Lee sex tape, per Variety, which notes that Anderson has previously called the people behind the Hulu series "a--holes."

Anderson, who has said she has "no desire" to watch the show, told Cohen she imagined confronting Rogen in her head but ultimately kept her distance at the awards show, per People. The night was uncomfortable, she said, but "everything's good," adding, "I mean, there's worse things going on in the world." E! Online has a list of other celebrity feuds, in case anyone needs a distraction from all those other things.