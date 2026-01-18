Snow Crosses Florida Line

A small part of Florida is the Snowy State for the second year in a row. Snow briefly covered the grass and rooftops in parts of the western Florida Panhandle on Sunday morning as just enough frigid air rushed in behind a cold front to turn the last rain showers into snowflakes in the Sunshine State, the AP reports. Snow photos flooded social media. There were a few flakes on the beach and snow nestled into palm fronds. It was too warm to stick to the roads, but a dusting of snow sat on the grass for a while before mostly melting.

The Southern snow wasn't a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Last Jan. 21, some of the same areas of Florida that briefly saw frosty lawns received up to 8 inches of snow in what was the most significant snowfall in many places since the late 1800s. Southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia also reported snow in areas that also celebrated a second winter wonderland in less than a year. Snow covered the ground in Columbus and Macon, Georgia, and officials warned enough might fall to make travel treacherous.

Heavier snowfall was expected to hit New England. Three to five inches was predicted for Sunday afternoon and night in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots are hosting the Houston Texans in the NFL playoffs. Snow—but much less of it—was also predicted for Chicago, but there, it's the frigid temperatures that will come into play as the Bears host the Los Angeles Rams. Snow accumulation was expected to be minimal; temperatures in the teens and a wind chill of near zero were the main concern.