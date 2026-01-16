They Bet How Much on the Towson Game?

Another gambling scandal is in the news, this one an alleged point-shaving scheme in college basketball. The federal indictment lays out more than two dozen games in which players allegedly got paid to rig scores. One in particular stands out: An otherwise ho-hum game between Towson and North Carolina A&T in February 2024 attended by fewer than 3,000 people, the Athletic reports. The reason it came to investigators' attention? Bettors wagered a staggering $458,000 that the North Carolina team would be down by more than 7 at the half. Lo and behold, Towson led 42-21, and the bet paid off. In this case, two members of the North Carolina A&T team were allegedly paid to underperform.