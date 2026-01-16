They Bet How Much on the Towson Game?

Another gambling scandal is in the news, this one an alleged point-shaving scheme in college basketball. The federal indictment lays out more than two dozen games in which players allegedly got paid to rig scores. One in particular stands out: An otherwise ho-hum game between Towson and North Carolina A&T in February 2024 attended by fewer than 3,000 people, the Athletic reports. The reason it came to investigators' attention? Bettors wagered a staggering $458,000 that the North Carolina team would be down by more than 7 at the half. Lo and behold, Towson led 42-21, and the bet paid off. In this case, two members of the North Carolina A&T team were allegedly paid to underperform.
In another 2024 game, bettors wagered $424,000 that Kent State would cover the first-half spread against Buffalo, which it did, notes ESPN. In that case, two Buffalo players allegedly took bribes. The ESPN piece highlights six of the allegedly rigged games, while the Athletic hits them all. All of which has Thomas Stephenson at Anchor of Gold incredulous that bettors didn't think massive bets on middling games would raise red flags.
- "Every time I read one of the scandals, it comes off like the modern legalized sports betting industry functions like a honeypot for the absolute dumbest athletes and gamblers to think that they can beat the system, as though we don't live in a world where large bets on games that few people care about aren't immediately flagged and every game in existence isn't televised and subject to scrutiny."