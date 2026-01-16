Virginia Lawmakers Approve Plan to Redraw House Maps

Voters in Virginia will now decide whether to back a redrawn congressional district map that favors Democrats after the state Senate advanced the measure on Friday, per the AP. The referendum will likely be held in April, and Democrats could gain up to four US House seats if it passes, reports the New York Times. The closely divided state Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority, voted along party lines Friday afternoon to approve the plan, following a similar vote by House Democrats earlier this week. The redrawn maps are expected to be made available to voters by the end of the month.