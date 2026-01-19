NFL's 'Championship Sunday' Is Set

NFL Championship Sunday is set: Rams vs. Seahawks and Patriots vs. Broncos, the AP reports. It's an NFC West showdown between Los Angeles (14-5) and Seattle (15-3) and the AFC matchup is a rematch from 10 years ago when Tom Brady lost to Peyton Manning. This time, Denver (15-3) has to turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham because Bo Nix broke his ankle, while New England (16-3) has second-year sensation Drake Maye. The Patriots are 5 1/2-point favorites according to BetMGM Sportsbook, while the Seahawks are 2 1/2-point favorites.

Caleb Williams went from hero to goat on Sunday night, giving the Rams an opportunity when he threw his third interception of the game in overtime. Harrison Mevis kicked a 42-yard field after Matthew Stafford drove the offense 54 yards, and Los Angeles beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 at blustery, snowy Soldier Field. Earlier Sunday, Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots secured a trip to the AFC championship game for the first time since Brady and Bill Belichick led them to eight in a row from 2011-18. Maye threw three touchdown passes and a tenacious defense forced five turnovers in a 28-16 victory over CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in rainy, snowy conditions.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks advanced to the NFC championship game by dominating the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers 41-6 on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills fell short again Saturday, with questionable officiating playing a role in Denver's 33-30 victory in overtime that sent the Broncos to the conference championship game for the 12th time in franchise history.