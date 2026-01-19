Fashion Giant Valentino Is Dead

A legend in the world of fashion is gone: Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died in Rome at age 93. The New York Times describes him as "the last of the great 20th-century couturiers and a designer who defined the image of royalty in a republican age for all manner of princesses—crowned, deposed, Hollywood and society." The AP similarly notes that Garavani, who was universally known as Valentino, "was adored by generations of royals, first ladies and movie stars, from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Julia Roberts and Queen Rania of Jordan."

Garavani built an empire on a specific vision of glamour: immaculate evening gowns, sculpted cocktail dresses, and the vivid signature "Valentino red" that closed his shows. With his longtime business partner Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino parlayed his name into dozens of global licenses and became the first designer brand listed on the Milan stock exchange. He rejected trends like grunge and minimalism, insisting instead on what he called "sensational" women.

"I know what women want," he once remarked. "They want to be beautiful." The designer eventually sold his company in 1998 rather than adapt to the new conglomerate-driven fashion system. He retired after a lavish 45th-anniversary celebration in 2007 that turned Rome's monuments into a stage set in his honor, the Colosseum lit in red and gold.

Born in 1932 in the small town of Voghera, Valentino studied in Milan and Paris before founding his namesake company in Rome in 1959. A chance meeting with Giammetti in 1960 led to a partnership that shaped both his business and personal life for decades. The 2008 documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor captured his rarefied world of villas, art-filled homes, a yacht, and ever-present pugs, while also humanizing the meticulous designer behind it. Even after stepping away from the runway, he continued to craft custom wedding gowns and attend shows of the house that still bears his name. "I hope I will be remembered as a man who pursued beauty wherever he could," he once said.