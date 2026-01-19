Dolly Parton Turns 80, Drops Star-Studded Charity Song

Dolly Parton is marking her 80th birthday the way she usually does big milestones—by handing something back. Ahead of Monday's birthday, Parton rolled out a new version of her 1977 song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," this time as an all-star collaboration. The track features Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, and goddaughter Miley Cyrus, with producer David Foster on piano and the Christ Church Choir backing them up, CNN reports.

Parton's website says the remake aims to spread "love and hope," revisiting a song she first wrote in 1976 during what it describes as a period of change and renewed optimism in her life. In keeping with Parton's long record of philanthropy—which includes backing a COVID-19 vaccine and mailing free books to children—proceeds from the single and its music video will go to pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Parton said in an Instagram post.

Tennessee is adding its own tribute: Gov. Bill Lee has declared Monday "Dolly Parton Day" across the state, calling her life and career "woven into Tennessee's music, culture, and rich history" and praising both her artistry and generosity. Mickey Guyton was among the many country stars who offered Parton their best wishes in a 17-minute compilation video, reports the Tennessean. "Dolly Parton has been a part of my life since I was a little girl," she said. "She should be the president of the world if we could have that."

The birthday release also serves as a reassuring moment for fans, CNN reports. Some had grown worried after Parton canceled a string of Las Vegas shows in December over health issues, prompting her sister Freida to ask publicly for prayers. Parton later hopped on social media to say she was OK—and, in typically blunt fashion, reminded followers, "I ain't dead yet!"