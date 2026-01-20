Brooklyn Beckham Has Scathing Words for His Parents

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham says he's done trying to fix things with his famous parents, the BBC reports. In a series of Instagram posts to his 16 million followers, the 26-year-old eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham alleged his parents have "[tried] endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, and have repeatedly "disrespected" her. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote, saying he had stayed quiet "for years" but felt forced to respond to what he described as media leaks coming from his parents' camp. Representatives for David and Victoria Beckham did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the couple, who also share sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper Seven, 14, has not publicly addressed any rift. Brooklyn's posts come after months of speculation that something was amiss, People reports. A source tells Page Six a massive family blowout last week prompted the posts.

Brooklyn claimed he has faced "endless attacks" from his parents, both privately and through the press. He accused his mother of upending his 2022 wedding by canceling plans to design Nicola's dress at the last minute, forcing a scramble for a replacement gown. At the time, reports suggested Nicola had declined to wear a Victoria Beckham design; she later told the Times the dress simply couldn't be finished in time and denied there was a feud. Brooklyn further alleged Victoria "hijacked" the couple's first dance when singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage and, instead of a planned romantic dance with Nicola, he ended up dancing with his mother in a way he said left him "uncomfortable" and "humiliated." He also said his parents pushed him, just weeks before the wedding, to sign away unspecified rights to his name, claiming he resisted and that his refusal "affected the payday."

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," he wrote, adding, "Brand Beckham comes first." The tensions, he said, extended beyond the wedding. Brooklyn claimed that when the couple, who combined their last names when they wed, E! reported at the time, traveled to London for David's birthday, they spent a week in a hotel waiting to arrange time with him, only to be told he would see his son only at a large party with cameras present. He said a later meeting was offered on the condition Nicola not attend, which he called "a slap in the face," and that his family declined to see him during a subsequent trip to Los Angeles. He also alleged his younger brothers were "sent to attack" him on social media before blocking him. Cruz Beckham previously denied that their parents had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram, writing in December: "Not true… They woke up blocked as I did."