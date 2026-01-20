Indiana Judge and Wife Shot at Home

An Indiana judge and his wife are recovering after being shot inside their Lafayette home in an attack that has rattled the state's legal community, the Indianapolis Star reports. Tippecanoe County Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim, were wounded Sunday afternoon on the south side of Lafayette, police said. Meyer, 66, was shot in the arm; his wife was struck in the hip. Both are listed in stable condition. Authorities have released few details, including whether they have identified a suspect or a possible motive, but the AP reports the search for the person or people responsible is ongoing.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who is from Tippecanoe County, called Meyer "a longtime friend" in a letter to judges statewide and urged them to review their own security. "Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable," she wrote, encouraging judges to stay in close contact with county sheriffs as they handle more than a million cases a year. The shooting follows a rise in threats against public officials in Indiana, including swatting and bomb threats aimed at lawmakers during the 2025 redistricting fight.

The attack also drew a response from Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder, who urged lawmakers to tighten protections on personal information for public officials, citing "doxxing, swatting, and other nefarious acts" as growing concerns. Kim Meyer, in a statement Monday, thanked Lafayette police and other agencies for their work and praised medical staff and community members for their support. A trial scheduled to start in Judge Meyer's courtroom this week has been postponed, though Tippecanoe County courts remain open. Meyer, who was first elected to the state bench in 2014 per NBC News, announced in December that he would not run for another term this year.