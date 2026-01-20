'The Miracle': Girl Is Family's Sole Survivor in Train Crash

Sunday's horrific train collision in Spain killed her parents, her brother, and a cousin. But a 6-year-old girl somehow emerged virtually unscathed, reports the AP . Newspaper La Vanguardia reported that a Civil Guard officer found the girl barefoot on the tracks after she escaped through a broken window. Relative Juan Barroso told reporters the girl is in good health after receiving three stitches to her head at a hospital. The mayor of her family's village, located near the ill-fated rail line, said he was finding a measure of solace in her survival of the collision, which left at least 41 dead.

"There are many people who are very sad for the victims of this terrible accident, but there were also many who survived, like the miracle of the girl who is safe," said Punta Umbria Mayor José Carlos Hernández on Tuesday after leading a minute of silence for the victims. Her family's last names are Zamorano Álvarez, but the AP is not disclosing her first name. Punta Umbria has declared three days of mourning for victims including the Zamorano Álvarez family. They were seated in the front carriages that bore the brunt of the impact when a train coming the opposite direction suddenly jumped its track for reasons still unknown.

Hernández said that the girl is now with her grandparents in a hotel in Cordoba, the nearest city to the crash. "She has a tremendous family who will do what it takes for her to have a happy life," the mayor said.