Snap Avoids First Big Tech Addiction Trial

Snap has avoided the witness stand in the first in a series of trials over alleged social media addiction. The company has struck a deal to resolve a high-stakes lawsuit that claimed its products were intentionally designed to keep teens endlessly engaged, days before the case moved to trial, per the New York Times . The now-settled case, brought in California by a teenager identified as KGM, alleged she developed compulsive social media habits and mental health problems tied to apps including Snapchat. Terms of Snap's settlement weren't disclosed. Snap told the BBC the parties were "pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner."

The broader legal fight is just getting started. Meta, TikTok, and YouTube remain defendants in the same case and in thousands of similar suits filed by teens, school districts, and state attorneys general. Plaintiffs are borrowing from older claims of harm against Big Tobacco, arguing that features like infinite scroll and algorithmic feeds are defective by design and have fueled depression, eating disorders, and self-harm.

If the plaintiffs can successfully argue their case in court, tech companies could be on the hook for extensive damages. But the companies deny there's a proven link between mental health concerns and their platforms, which they say are protected by free speech laws. As cases make their way to trial, plaintiffs are expected to present internal company documents showing top officials knew their products were linked to mental health issues but did not properly respond. KGM's case will move forward against Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, with jury selection slated to begin Tuesday, per the BBC. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to testify.