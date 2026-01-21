Israel: Sure, We'll Join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he has agreed to join President Trump's Board of Peace, in a departure from an earlier stance when his office criticized the makeup of the board's committee tasked with overseeing Gaza. Norway and Sweden, meanwhile, said they wouldn't be joining the board at this stage, following in the footsteps of France, which has expressed concern that the board could seek to replace the United Nations as the mediator in global conflicts, per the AP.

Purpose: Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisaged as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. The Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting the board will soon broker global conflicts. Trump headed on Tuesday for the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where he's expected to provide more details.