Israel: Sure, We'll Join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Norway and Sweden join list of nays, however, amid fears Trump wants to replace UN
Posted Jan 21, 2026 6:09 AM CST
Posted Jan 21, 2026 6:09 AM CST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during a news conference with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he has agreed to join President Trump's Board of Peace, in a departure from an earlier stance when his office criticized the makeup of the board's committee tasked with overseeing Gaza. Norway and Sweden, meanwhile, said they wouldn't be joining the board at this stage, following in the footsteps of France, which has expressed concern that the board could seek to replace the United Nations as the mediator in global conflicts, per the AP.

  • Purpose: Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisaged as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. The Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting the board will soon broker global conflicts. Trump headed on Tuesday for the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where he's expected to provide more details.

  • Bibi: Netanyahu's office had previously said the composition of the Gaza executive committee—which includes Israeli rival Turkey—wasn't coordinated with the Israeli government and ran "contrary to its policy." Netanyahu's decision to join the board could now put him in conflict with some of the far-right allies in his coalition, such as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has criticized the board and called for Israel to take unilateral responsibility for Gaza's future.
  • Other nations: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday he was also joining, as did Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani. Norway's state secretary, Kristoffer Thoner, said in a statement on Wednesday that Norway wouldn't join the board because it "raises a number of questions that requires further dialogue with the United States." Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson said on the sidelines of Davos on Wednesday that his country isn't signing up for the board as the text currently stands.
  • Other nations II: Russia, China, and much of Western Europe haven't said whether they'll join. Those who've previously joined the board include the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Morocco, Vietnam, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Argentina. Bahrain and Egypt said Wednesday they'd also join. Invitation letters from Trump also have been sent to the UK, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, China, Egypt, Paraguay, Turkey, India, Slovenia, Croatia, Thailand, and the EU's executive arm.
  • Board: Under the ceasefire deal, the board's Gaza executive committee will be in charge of implementing the tough second phase of the agreement. The White House says its members include Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former British PM Tony Blair, among others.

