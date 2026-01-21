Thousands Flee Cambodian Scam Centers

People are streaming out of Cambodia's shadowy cyber-scam compounds by the thousands—but what happens to them next is far from clear. Embassies in Phnom Penh are reporting an exodus: Indonesia says 1,440 of its citizens have been freed from scam centers in recent days, while lines of Chinese nationals have formed outside their embassy, the Guardian reports. Amnesty International says it has verified images and videos from at least 10 compounds across the country that appear to show large-scale releases and escape attempts, estimating the total number freed to be in the thousands. The rights group says police are visible in some clips and absent in others, making it difficult to determine whether authorities are orchestrating the releases.

One analyst cited by AFP calls it "anti-crime theater," as residents report authorities only moved in days after those working in the centers cleared out on an apparent tipoff. The UN has estimated about 100,000 people are trapped in Cambodia's scam hubs, where many are lured by job offers, then forced to remain under threat. Advocates warn that without shelters, visas, and basic support, many of those leaving may simply be trafficked again. Some newly released workers have been seen wandering in search of help, Amnesty says, and past crackdowns have led to victims being shifted from one compound to another. Experts link the current wave of releases to mounting international pressure—especially US and UK sanctions announced in October against Chinese-born Cambodian tycoon Chen Zhi.

Chen, head of Prince Group, was accused by Washington of running a "transnational criminal empire." He was extradited to China earlier this month in the most significant move yet against alleged syndicate bosses in Cambodia. Though Prime Minister Hun Manet has publicly vowed to stamp out online scams, the government has long faced allegations of complicity. The US State Department's 2024 Trafficking in Persons report said some senior Cambodian officials and elites owned properties used by scam operators, leading to "selective and politically motivated enforcement" of trafficking laws. While Cambodia rejects claims it is involved in cyber-scamming, one think tank estimates the practice brings in more than $12.5 billion a year—about half of Cambodia's formal GDP, per the Guardian.