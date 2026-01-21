Tate Brothers Visit Miami-Area Club, Dance to Ye's Hitler Song

Miami Beach's Vendome nightclub is under fire after video showed a DJ blasting an antisemitic track by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West while a group of high-profile right-wing influencers appeared to cheer it on. Clips circulating online show Ye's song "Heil Hitler" playing inside the South Beach club on Saturday, as some in the entourage chanted the title and raised Nazi-style salutes. The group included brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who currently face rape and human trafficking charges in Romania; white nationalist and admitted antisemite Nick Fuentes ; and far-right podcaster Myron Gaines, per the New York Times .

Separate footage from a party bus heading to the venue shows the same song playing, with several men rapping along and at least one more salute. The track has been removed from major music platforms, and CBS Miami notes that it's banned in Germany. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, who's Jewish, condemned both the guests' behavior and the club, saying he was "deeply disturbed and disgusted" and stressing that those who promote hate aren't welcome in the city, per the Times. The Anti-Defamation League likewise rebuked Vendome, writing that Jewish patrons could've found themselves suddenly "surrounded by people performing Nazis salutes to a song that glorifies" Hitler.

Vendome said Monday it has fired three employees and permanently banned those involved, adding that it will tighten "content controls" and boost management oversight. "Vendome has a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism or any other form of discrimination," the club said, adding the incident "should have never occurred." The Miami New Times reports that a person who seems to be club co-owner Jonathan Monsour is seen in the clips "just feet away" from the influencers as the song played.

Andrew Tate told the conservative PBD Podcast he didn't request the song and argued that the club should bear responsibility. The Tates' lawyer said the brothers "condemn antisemitism and any glorification of Adolf Hitler," even as videos show them smiling and moving to the music. Fuentes brushed off criticism on social media, while Gaines didn't respond to a request for comment.