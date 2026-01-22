Judge Orders GOP-Held Seat Redrawn on Minority Concerns

A judge on Wednesday threw out the boundaries of the only congressional seat in New York City represented by a Republican, ordering the state to redraw the district because its current composition unconstitutionally diluted the votes of Black and Hispanic residents. Republicans are expected to appeal the decision, the AP reports, as a new front opens in a national gerrymandering battle that has both political parties jockeying for advantage in the fight over control of the US House ahead of the midterm elections this year. In a statement after the ruling, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who holds the seat now, said, "This is a frivolous attempt by Washington Democrats to steal this congressional seat from the people."

Lawmakers in about a third of states have considered redrawing their House districts after President Trump pushed Republicans to craft new lines to help their party hold onto its narrow majority in the elections. In New York, state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman handed Democrats a victory, ruling that the district in southern Brooklyn and Staten Island should be reconfigured. The case, filed by an election law firm aligned with the Democratic Party, argued the lines of the district don't account for a rise in Staten Island's Black and Latino populations, instead pushing for the seat to be redrawn to include parts of lower Manhattan, which leans more Democratic.

The judge said the petitioners had shown strong evidence of a "racially polarized voting bloc," as well as "a history of discrimination that impacts current day political participation and representation"—adding that "racial appeals are still made in political campaigns today." But rather than reshaping the seat himself, Pearlman ordered New York's bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the boundaries by Feb. 6. The state's current map was drawn by Democrats to give the party a boost in a few battleground districts. The case is the first test of language added to the New York constitution at the request of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that prohibits maps from impinging on minority voting rights, per Politico.