Elizabeth Hurley: Journos Put Secret Mics on My Windows

Elizabeth Hurley told a London court she believes journalists were literally listening at her windows. In a witness statement read at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, the actor said she felt "crushed" by what she called a "brutal invasion of privacy" by Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, per the BBC . The actor and model, who's joined Prince Harry and five other prominent figures suing ANL, alleges landlines at her homes were tapped and secret microphones were placed on her windows as part of efforts to obtain stories over a roughly 20-year period—allegations ANL denies.

Hurley also claims the publisher stole her medical records while she was pregnant. Her claim focuses on 15 articles she says drew on unlawfully obtained information, including five about her son Damian and his father. Asked why she hadn't sued earlier, she said she'd thought legal complaints were only for libel and that the stories were "in essence true." She now believes they were based on illegally gathered material. "I believe that is because people were listening to me speak," she said. When ANL lawyer Antony White KC suggested there had been "leaks in your camp," Hurley maintained close friends would not have spoken to the press without her approval. "There were microphones on the windowsill of my dining room," she said, per the Guardian.

She and Harry are suing ANL alongside actor Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, former MP Sir Simon Hughes, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence. They accuse the publisher of "clear, systematic and sustained" unlawful information gathering, including phone tapping, bugging, and blagging, between 1993 and at least 2018. The case marks Harry's third major legal fight with the British press, following his 2023 victory against Mirror Group Newspapers and a settlement with the Sun's publisher in January 2025. Harry, who's attended court all week, previously told the trial that he felt his every move was tracked "just for the Mail to make money out of it," per Sky News. He added the press has continued to make his wife Meghan's life "an absolute misery."

ANL has repeatedly rejected the claims. White has argued the claimants are "clutching at straws" and that reporters have given a "compelling" account of legitimate sourcing, including tips from celebrities' social circles. He also grilled Hurley about bringing the claims too late, following a 2016 cutoff date, though Hurley maintains she did not become aware of the serious allegations until later, per the Guardian. The civil trial, overseen by a judge without a jury, is expected to run for nine weeks.