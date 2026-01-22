Family-Commissioned Autopsy Is In for Renee Good

An autopsy privately ordered by the family of Renee Good concludes she was likely killed by a gunshot to the head, attorneys for her relatives said Wednesday, per NBC News . The independent pathologist found that Good, 37, had three distinct gunshot wounds and a graze injury, according to the family's legal team. Two bullets hit her body—one in the left forearm and one in the right breast—but those injuries didn't immediately cause a threat to her life, the lawyers said.

The third round, however, entered near her left temple and exited the right side of her head, which was apparently the deadly shot. The attorneys said the examination was performed by a "highly respected" outside medical expert. The autopsy findings generally sync with injuries cited in previously released reports from first responders, where the only difference is that those reports said that Good had two gunshot wounds to her chest, not one. It's not clear where the graze injury cited in the autopsy was, which was said to be "consistent with a firearm injury, but with no penetration," per the New York Times.

Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7 while in the driver's seat of her SUV during a confrontation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Cellphone video shows officers telling Good to get out of the vehicle as her partner, standing outside the SUV, taunts Ross. Good turns the steering wheel away from Ross and begins to move the vehicle; multiple shots are heard before her SUV slams into a parked car. In video recorded by Ross, a male voice can be heard using an expletive seconds before the crash.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has yet to release findings from its own autopsy. The FBI is continuing its investigation of the shooting, though the DOJ is already said to have "cleared" Ross based on video evidence, meaning he's not the subject of a criminal probe by the agency, per the Guardian.