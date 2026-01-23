Bethenny Frankel: I Have Stage 2 Chronic Kidney Disease

Bethenny Frankel says a string of recent health problems is now joined by an entirely new diagnosis. In a TikTok posted Thursday, the 55-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star told followers she was sharing the news "not because I want you to worry," but to encourage others to stay on top of routine testing. Frankel said repeated bloodwork showed reduced kidney function, leading her to a nephrologist who told her she has Stage 2 chronic kidney disease, which involves a mild decrease in how well the kidneys work, per the Mayo Clinic .

Frankel said doctors aren't yet sure what caused the damage. She noted it could be autoimmune-related or tied to a severe allergic reaction years ago in which she "almost died," which may have harmed her kidneys. USA Today reports on a 2018 incident in which she was hospitalized after eating soup that caused her to start itching and fall unconscious, which she said was due to a "rare fish allergy." Monitoring and controlling blood pressure can help slow the disease's progression, per People.

The reality-TV star noted that she's had urinary tract infections in the past and was told to increase her water intake—something she acknowledged she struggles with—after telling her doctor she drinks kombucha. "Water is your medicine," she quoted him as saying, adding that he advised her to drink about 1 1/2 liters a day and avoid ibuprofen, Aleve, and turmeric. Frankel was glad to note, however, that she's allowed to have ice cream, which she was eating during her TikTok announcement.