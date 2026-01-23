Five Arrested After Shooting of Indiana Judge, Wife

Police in Indiana have made five arrests in the shooting of a judge and his wife in their Lafayette home, but they haven't yet spelled out an alleged motive. Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, both survived last weekend's attack, though he was shot in the arm and she was shot in the hip. Of the five men arrested, one has an active case in Meyer's court, reports the Journal & Courier . Thomas Moss, 43, had been scheduled to appear on charges including domestic violence, intimidation, and being a violent felon carrying a weapon. Now he faces attempted murder charges as well.

The other four arrested are Raylen Ferguson, 38; Zenada Greer, 61; Blake Smith, 32; and Amanda Milsap, 45. Ferguson and Smith also face charges including attempted murder. Milsap is charged with bribery and obstruction of justice, while Greer is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice, per Fox News. "These arrests are the result of a comprehensive, collaborative effort among multiple agencies," the Lafayette Police Department said.

The attack unfolded in daylight and at close range. Dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital indicates a suspect knocked on the Meyers' door around 2:15pm Sunday and said, "We have your dog," before gunfire erupted through the door. Investigators say there were no previous threats, 911 calls, or known incidents at the couple's address, and describe this as the first recorded act of violence against Meyer.