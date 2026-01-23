Michael B. Jordan Reveals First Call After Oscar Nomination

Michael B. Jordan woke up Thursday to a milestone: his first Oscar nomination, and a movie that just rewrote the record books. Jordan's film Sinners, a genre-bending gangster vampire musical directed by frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, scored 16 Academy Award nominations for the 98th Oscars, surpassing the previous high of 14 shared by Titanic, La La Land, and All About Eve. Jordan is nominated for his dual role as Mississippi twins Smoke and Stack, performances he calls "a love letter" to his grandparents, ancestors, and others with Deep South roots. "To get a nomination for honoring that legacy is an indescribable feeling," he tells USA Today .

The actor credits the movie's runaway success to its mix of tones and repeat-watch appeal. "It's a full meal. You get a little bit of everything," he says, adding that the film's layers encourage viewers to return and "make sure you saw what you saw." Word of mouth, he says, fueled its momentum. Co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo also earned their first Oscar nominations, in the supporting actress and supporting actor categories, respectively. Jordan calls recognition for Lindo "so deserving," noting that acknowledgment for the veteran actor "feels right."

Jordan learned the news after a late night editing his next directing project, a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. He says he tried not to stress over nomination morning—"it's kind of not in your hands"—and instead focused on appreciating the uncertainty. Following the announcement, Jordan made a call to his mother, whom he credits as the starting point for his journey. "It was great. A lot of tears," he says of that conversation, per People. After the call, he headed straight back to the editing bay. ABC News has more on the much-hyped Sinners.