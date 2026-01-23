For That Diva Baby Who Has Everything: 'Silky' Diapers

Silk diapers? Not quite. But Procter & Gamble's product in China can at least qualify as "silky." The consumer-goods giant has rolled out Pampers Prestige diapers lined with silk fibers in the nation, reports CNBC. It's part of a push to sell higher-end products even as China's birth rate hits record lows. The company, essentially, is betting that premium upgrades aimed at well-off parents will work out better than price cuts across the board.

"The China team created a product that … leveraged the Chinese history with silk—the shiny, soft yet strong, luxurious material has been a status symbol for more than two thousand years," CEO Shailesh Jejurikar told analysts during a conference call, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. (The company is based in the city.) P&G did not disclose how the new product is priced relative to its standard diapers. However, China continues to be an increasingly important part of the company's portfolio: Sales there have been on the rise in recent quarters, even as they have declined in North America, notes the Enquirer.

