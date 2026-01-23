Analysts Suggest Europe Learned a Lesson on Trump

The Davos summit is over, with the big news centering on President Trump's speech rejecting the idea of using military force to take Greenland. He also called off his threat to impose tariffs on nations that oppose his push to assume control of the territory. In the aftermath, a common theme has emerged in analyses of the summit:

Trump "backed down," in the eyes of the conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal. "And he did so after financial markets, European allies and the U.S. Congress raised objections." It shows "that, despite his over-the-top rhetoric, Mr. Trump can't get away with whatever he likes. He is constrained by democratic institutions in the U.S., the necessity of maintaining alliances abroad, and public opinion as measured by polls and investors."